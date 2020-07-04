4841 Waterford Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179 Parkview Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
4841 Waterford Drive Available 04/23/20 Amazing! 3 Living Areas and a Backyard to Rival All Others! - Amazing! 3 Living Areas and a Backyard to Rival All Others! Envision more family dinners and game nights gathered in the open atmosphere of the kitchen and living area! The updated rich wood like floor will compliment all furniture styles and the NEW carpet is eye catching! All bedrooms located upstairs provide a feeling of security and comfort. Master has huge walk in closet and for extra storage. Front entry 2 car garage and HUGE backyard for endless outside fun!
(RLNE2647275)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 4841 Waterford Drive have any available units?
4841 Waterford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4841 Waterford Drive have?
Some of 4841 Waterford Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4841 Waterford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4841 Waterford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4841 Waterford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4841 Waterford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4841 Waterford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4841 Waterford Drive offers parking.
Does 4841 Waterford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4841 Waterford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4841 Waterford Drive have a pool?
No, 4841 Waterford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4841 Waterford Drive have accessible units?
No, 4841 Waterford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4841 Waterford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4841 Waterford Drive has units with dishwashers.
