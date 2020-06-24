4836 Ambrosia Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Corner Lot! Keller ISD! 1 Story! Active HOA Amenities included. New Wood laminate flooring in Living area and Formal Dining area . Open Floor Plan, Fire Place, High Ceilings, Blinds, Stainless Steel appliances in Kitchen, 2 Dining area, 2 Living Areas, High Ceilings in Master Bedroom. Master Bath with Double vanity & Sep Shower. Sprinkler Sys. Garage Door opener, Storm doors. Access to the Community Pools- one pool down the street from the home, Playgrounds, Gazebo 2 blocks from home. Blocks from Timber Creek High. Mins from I35, 377, Alliance Frwy. Application fee $45 per adult.