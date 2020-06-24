All apartments in Fort Worth
4836 Ambrosia Drive

4836 Ambrosia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4836 Ambrosia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Corner Lot! Keller ISD! 1 Story! Active HOA Amenities included. New Wood laminate flooring in Living area and Formal Dining area . Open Floor Plan, Fire Place, High Ceilings, Blinds, Stainless Steel appliances in Kitchen, 2 Dining area, 2 Living Areas, High Ceilings in Master Bedroom. Master Bath with Double vanity & Sep Shower. Sprinkler Sys. Garage Door opener, Storm doors. Access to the Community Pools- one pool down the street from the home, Playgrounds, Gazebo 2 blocks from home. Blocks from Timber Creek High. Mins from I35, 377, Alliance Frwy. Application fee $45 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4836 Ambrosia Drive have any available units?
4836 Ambrosia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4836 Ambrosia Drive have?
Some of 4836 Ambrosia Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4836 Ambrosia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4836 Ambrosia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4836 Ambrosia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4836 Ambrosia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4836 Ambrosia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4836 Ambrosia Drive offers parking.
Does 4836 Ambrosia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4836 Ambrosia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4836 Ambrosia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4836 Ambrosia Drive has a pool.
Does 4836 Ambrosia Drive have accessible units?
No, 4836 Ambrosia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4836 Ambrosia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4836 Ambrosia Drive has units with dishwashers.

