4812 S Stetson Drive S
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

4812 S Stetson Drive S

4812 Stetson Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

4812 Stetson Dr S, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Coventry Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
no showings before July 1 Available July 5 Move in ready Exemplary Keller ISD Beautiful home ready for new tenants Granite in kitchen and bath w S.S appliance 3 bedrooms split style with carpet.updated kitchen and master bath Nice size backyard with pergola for children to play and entertain. Split bedrooms ideal for families with young kids.Must see.Easy commute from major highways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 S Stetson Drive S have any available units?
4812 S Stetson Drive S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4812 S Stetson Drive S have?
Some of 4812 S Stetson Drive S's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 S Stetson Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
4812 S Stetson Drive S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 S Stetson Drive S pet-friendly?
No, 4812 S Stetson Drive S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4812 S Stetson Drive S offer parking?
Yes, 4812 S Stetson Drive S offers parking.
Does 4812 S Stetson Drive S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4812 S Stetson Drive S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 S Stetson Drive S have a pool?
No, 4812 S Stetson Drive S does not have a pool.
Does 4812 S Stetson Drive S have accessible units?
No, 4812 S Stetson Drive S does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 S Stetson Drive S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4812 S Stetson Drive S has units with dishwashers.

