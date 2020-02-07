All apartments in Fort Worth
4801 Lemon Grove Dr

4801 Lemon Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4801 Lemon Grove Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home for lease in Fort Worth - 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home for lease in Fort Worth. Built in 2007. 1726 sq ft. Open floor plan. Kitchen futures granite counter top and is fully equipped with a smooth surface Electric Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Microwave. Master bathroom has a separate shower and jetted tub. Rooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. 2 car garage. Large backyard perfect for outdoor entertainment. Covered Porch. Covered patio. 2 inch blinds. Separate utility room with full size washer and dryer connections.Eagle MT-Saginaw ISD

VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to submit a rental application https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

UTILITIES:

ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity. Go to www.PowerToChoose.org to find an electricity provider.

WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Fort Worth

GAS: N/A

PARKING:

2 car garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4892608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 Lemon Grove Dr have any available units?
4801 Lemon Grove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4801 Lemon Grove Dr have?
Some of 4801 Lemon Grove Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 Lemon Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4801 Lemon Grove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 Lemon Grove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4801 Lemon Grove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4801 Lemon Grove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4801 Lemon Grove Dr offers parking.
Does 4801 Lemon Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4801 Lemon Grove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 Lemon Grove Dr have a pool?
No, 4801 Lemon Grove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4801 Lemon Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 4801 Lemon Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 Lemon Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4801 Lemon Grove Dr has units with dishwashers.

