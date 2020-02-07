4801 Lemon Grove Dr

Amenities
3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home for lease in Fort Worth - 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home for lease in Fort Worth. Built in 2007. 1726 sq ft. Open floor plan. Kitchen futures granite counter top and is fully equipped with a smooth surface Electric Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Microwave. Master bathroom has a separate shower and jetted tub. Rooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. 2 car garage. Large backyard perfect for outdoor entertainment. Covered Porch. Covered patio. 2 inch blinds. Separate utility room with full size washer and dryer connections.Eagle MT-Saginaw ISD
UTILITIES:
ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity. Go to www.PowerToChoose.org to find an electricity provider.
WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Fort Worth
GAS: N/A
PARKING:
2 car garage.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4892608)