4801 Lemon Grove Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home for lease in Fort Worth - 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home for lease in Fort Worth. Built in 2007. 1726 sq ft. Open floor plan. Kitchen futures granite counter top and is fully equipped with a smooth surface Electric Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Microwave. Master bathroom has a separate shower and jetted tub. Rooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. 2 car garage. Large backyard perfect for outdoor entertainment. Covered Porch. Covered patio. 2 inch blinds. Separate utility room with full size washer and dryer connections.Eagle MT-Saginaw ISD



VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent



SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to submit a rental application https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent



READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.



CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.



UTILITIES:



ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity. Go to www.PowerToChoose.org to find an electricity provider.



WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Fort Worth



GAS: N/A



PARKING:



2 car garage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4892608)