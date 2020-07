Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3-2-2 Highland built home located in Heritage. Keller ISD. Two living areas formal dining and eat-in kitchen. The spacious kitchen has granite counter-tops & island. Fresh paint, new carpet and beautiful wood floors. Master bath with separate vanities, large walk-in shower and garden tub. Split bedrooms. Home backs to a green belt with a jogging trail and peaceful view. Community amenities include use of all pools, water-park, parks, trails and so much more!