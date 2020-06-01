4716 Meadow Green Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Move-in ready! Beautiful one story house in KELLER ISD! 4 BR + Study and covered patio. Laminate floor in family room, dining room, study and master bedroom. Open floor plan with big family&living area with fireplace, granite countertop, 2 inch blind, ceramic tile at wet area, SS appliances and more.Close to schools. Great neighborhood offers community pool and more. ENERGY STAR home designed to save energy and lower utility bills. NO CAT please. When using GPS, please make sure the zip code is 76244.