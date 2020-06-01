All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4716 Meadow Green Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4716 Meadow Green Trail
Last updated May 9 2020 at 4:47 AM

4716 Meadow Green Trail

4716 Meadow Green Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4716 Meadow Green Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move-in ready! Beautiful one story house in KELLER ISD! 4 BR + Study and covered patio. Laminate floor in family room, dining room, study and master bedroom. Open floor plan with big family&living area with fireplace, granite countertop, 2 inch blind, ceramic tile at wet area, SS appliances and more.Close to schools. Great neighborhood offers community pool and more. ENERGY STAR home designed to save energy and lower utility bills. NO CAT please. When using GPS, please make sure the zip code is 76244.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 Meadow Green Trail have any available units?
4716 Meadow Green Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4716 Meadow Green Trail have?
Some of 4716 Meadow Green Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4716 Meadow Green Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4716 Meadow Green Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 Meadow Green Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4716 Meadow Green Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4716 Meadow Green Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4716 Meadow Green Trail offers parking.
Does 4716 Meadow Green Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4716 Meadow Green Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 Meadow Green Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4716 Meadow Green Trail has a pool.
Does 4716 Meadow Green Trail have accessible units?
No, 4716 Meadow Green Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 Meadow Green Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4716 Meadow Green Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University