4703 Dexter Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Contemporary 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town-home off the historic Camp Bowie bricks. Close to shopping, restaurants and River Crest Country Club. Just a short distance to UNT Health Science Center, Museums and nightlife in the 7th Street corridor. This classy town-home offers energy efficient upgrades. Tank-less water heater, Class 4 concrete roof and radiant barrier in partially floored attic keeps utilities low. This home showcases high-end finishes, gorgeous hardwood floors, Marvin windows and plantation shutters. It is possible to lease with furniture shown at a higher monthly rate. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator and lawn maintenance are included in rental rate.