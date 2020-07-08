All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

4703 Dexter Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestline Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contemporary 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town-home off the historic Camp Bowie bricks. Close to shopping, restaurants and River Crest Country Club. Just a short distance to UNT Health Science Center, Museums and nightlife in the 7th Street corridor. This classy town-home offers energy efficient upgrades. Tank-less water heater, Class 4 concrete roof and radiant barrier in partially floored attic keeps utilities low. This home showcases high-end finishes, gorgeous hardwood floors, Marvin windows and plantation shutters. It is possible to lease with furniture shown at a higher monthly rate. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator and lawn maintenance are included in rental rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4703 Dexter Avenue have any available units?
4703 Dexter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4703 Dexter Avenue have?
Some of 4703 Dexter Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4703 Dexter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4703 Dexter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4703 Dexter Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4703 Dexter Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4703 Dexter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4703 Dexter Avenue offers parking.
Does 4703 Dexter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4703 Dexter Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4703 Dexter Avenue have a pool?
No, 4703 Dexter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4703 Dexter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4703 Dexter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4703 Dexter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4703 Dexter Avenue has units with dishwashers.

