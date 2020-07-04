All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 1 2019 at 8:53 PM

4652 Dwarf Nettle Drive

4652 Dwarf Nettle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4652 Dwarf Nettle Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Located in highly sought after Keller I.S.D. and subdivision The Villages of Woodland Springs with it's 6 pools, walking trails, play grounds, and much more. This open inviting floor plan includes 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living areas and 2 dinning areas. The second living has double french doors and could be used as an office or any type of bonus room. Kitchen has Granite countertops, S.S. appliances, Gas cooktop, double oven, wine cabinet, island, walk in pantry and more. Spacious Master bedroom is split from the other two secondary bedrooms and comes with his and her vanity, soaking tub and separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Home is conveniently located near stores, shops, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4652 Dwarf Nettle Drive have any available units?
4652 Dwarf Nettle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4652 Dwarf Nettle Drive have?
Some of 4652 Dwarf Nettle Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4652 Dwarf Nettle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4652 Dwarf Nettle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4652 Dwarf Nettle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4652 Dwarf Nettle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4652 Dwarf Nettle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4652 Dwarf Nettle Drive offers parking.
Does 4652 Dwarf Nettle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4652 Dwarf Nettle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4652 Dwarf Nettle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4652 Dwarf Nettle Drive has a pool.
Does 4652 Dwarf Nettle Drive have accessible units?
No, 4652 Dwarf Nettle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4652 Dwarf Nettle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4652 Dwarf Nettle Drive has units with dishwashers.

