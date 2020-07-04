4652 Dwarf Nettle Drive

Amenities

Located in highly sought after Keller I.S.D. and subdivision The Villages of Woodland Springs with it's 6 pools, walking trails, play grounds, and much more. This open inviting floor plan includes 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living areas and 2 dinning areas. The second living has double french doors and could be used as an office or any type of bonus room. Kitchen has Granite countertops, S.S. appliances, Gas cooktop, double oven, wine cabinet, island, walk in pantry and more. Spacious Master bedroom is split from the other two secondary bedrooms and comes with his and her vanity, soaking tub and separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Home is conveniently located near stores, shops, and more.