4628 Tanque Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious 4 bedroom home in the Park Glen addition features a large open kitchen with island, breakfast nook and a desk area that could be used as a wine bar. The home also features a formal dining room and a living room with tiled fireplace. The roomy master suite features a bay window and the master bath has separate shower/tub, a over-sized walk in closet and a large double vanity. The cozy backyard of this home features a nice sized patio that is shaded by a large tree. Home is close to shopping and schools. 1 pet allowed, 50 lbs or smaller, with a $400 deposit.

Contact us to schedule a showing.