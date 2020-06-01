All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:32 PM

4628 Tanque Drive

4628 Tanque Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4628 Tanque Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 4 bedroom home in the Park Glen addition features a large open kitchen with island, breakfast nook and a desk area that could be used as a wine bar. The home also features a formal dining room and a living room with tiled fireplace. The roomy master suite features a bay window and the master bath has separate shower/tub, a over-sized walk in closet and a large double vanity. The cozy backyard of this home features a nice sized patio that is shaded by a large tree. Home is close to shopping and schools. 1 pet allowed, 50 lbs or smaller, with a $400 deposit.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4628 Tanque Drive have any available units?
4628 Tanque Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4628 Tanque Drive have?
Some of 4628 Tanque Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4628 Tanque Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4628 Tanque Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4628 Tanque Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4628 Tanque Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4628 Tanque Drive offer parking?
No, 4628 Tanque Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4628 Tanque Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4628 Tanque Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4628 Tanque Drive have a pool?
No, 4628 Tanque Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4628 Tanque Drive have accessible units?
No, 4628 Tanque Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4628 Tanque Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4628 Tanque Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

