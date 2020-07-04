4621 Thistle Creek Court, Fort Worth, TX 76179 Twin Mills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic open layout 3 bedroom 2 bath ready for immediate move in. Located in quiet cul de sac. All new carpet and paint throughout. Spacious eat in kitchen with breakfast bar open to family room. Master bath has walk in closet. Bedrooms are split for privacy. Neutral colors throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4621 Thistle Creek Court have any available units?
4621 Thistle Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4621 Thistle Creek Court have?
Some of 4621 Thistle Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4621 Thistle Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
4621 Thistle Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.