4621 Thistle Creek Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic open layout 3 bedroom 2 bath ready for immediate move in. Located in quiet cul de sac. All new carpet and paint throughout. Spacious eat in kitchen with breakfast bar open to family room. Master bath has walk in closet. Bedrooms are split for privacy. Neutral colors throughout.