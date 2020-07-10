4617 Thistle Creek Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled 3 bedroom home in sought after Twin Mills! This fantastic open floorplan has ample amounts of space with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home. Kitchen offers plenty of counters and cabinet space for every chef while overlooking the breakfast nook and oversized living room. Master bedroom has two generous walk-in closets along with 5 piece master bathroom. Two secondary bedrooms along with additional bathroom are on the second floor and have walk-in closets. Extensive upgrades throughout including vinyl-plank flooring, newly installed ceiling fans, fresh paint, and attention to detail in every room. Close to shopping, restaurants, neighborhood amenities, and schools!