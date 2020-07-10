All apartments in Fort Worth
4617 Thistle Creek Court
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:49 AM

4617 Thistle Creek Court

4617 Thistle Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

4617 Thistle Creek Court, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Twin Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom home in sought after Twin Mills! This fantastic open floorplan has ample amounts of space with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home. Kitchen offers plenty of counters and cabinet space for every chef while overlooking the breakfast nook and oversized living room. Master bedroom has two generous walk-in closets along with 5 piece master bathroom. Two secondary bedrooms along with additional bathroom are on the second floor and have walk-in closets. Extensive upgrades throughout including vinyl-plank flooring, newly installed ceiling fans, fresh paint, and attention to detail in every room. Close to shopping, restaurants, neighborhood amenities, and schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4617 Thistle Creek Court have any available units?
4617 Thistle Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4617 Thistle Creek Court have?
Some of 4617 Thistle Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4617 Thistle Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
4617 Thistle Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4617 Thistle Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 4617 Thistle Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4617 Thistle Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 4617 Thistle Creek Court offers parking.
Does 4617 Thistle Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4617 Thistle Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4617 Thistle Creek Court have a pool?
No, 4617 Thistle Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 4617 Thistle Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 4617 Thistle Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4617 Thistle Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4617 Thistle Creek Court has units with dishwashers.

