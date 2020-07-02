4552 Rush River Trail

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful home in Summer Creek Subdivision. Great open floor plan with a large living room and cozy fireplace. The lovely kitchen has a farm sink , stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. the spacious master suite has a large bathroom with separate shower, double sinks, garden tub and plenty of closet space. There is a nice park directly across the street.

