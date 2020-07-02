All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4552 Rush River Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4552 Rush River Trail
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:06 PM

4552 Rush River Trail

4552 Rush River Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4552 Rush River Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Summer Creek Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful home in Summer Creek Subdivision. Great open floor plan with a large living room and cozy fireplace. The lovely kitchen has a farm sink , stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. the spacious master suite has a large bathroom with separate shower, double sinks, garden tub and plenty of closet space. There is a nice park directly across the street.
Wonderful home in Summer Creek Subdivision. Great open floor plan with a large living room and cozy fireplace. The lovely kitchen has a farm sink , stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. the spacious master suite has a large bathroom with separate shower, double sinks, garden tub and plenty of closet space. There is a nice park directly across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4552 Rush River Trail have any available units?
4552 Rush River Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4552 Rush River Trail have?
Some of 4552 Rush River Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4552 Rush River Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4552 Rush River Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4552 Rush River Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4552 Rush River Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4552 Rush River Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4552 Rush River Trail offers parking.
Does 4552 Rush River Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4552 Rush River Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4552 Rush River Trail have a pool?
No, 4552 Rush River Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4552 Rush River Trail have accessible units?
No, 4552 Rush River Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4552 Rush River Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4552 Rush River Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University