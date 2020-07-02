All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:23 PM

4549 Chaparral Creek Dr

4549 Chaparral Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4549 Chaparral Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Summer Creek Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/558018d00e ---- Inviting home located across from community park and near Crowley High and stadium. Large entry opens to kitchen living area with well planned kitchen with island, large dining and inviting living area with corner fireplace. Gas range, gas starter in fireplace with gas logs. Separate utility room with shelves for pantry and storage. Large master bedroom with lovely master bath and garden tub, separate shower. Covered patio.To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with submitted application for processing. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST! Disposal Energy Efficient Pets Allowed W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4549 Chaparral Creek Dr have any available units?
4549 Chaparral Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4549 Chaparral Creek Dr have?
Some of 4549 Chaparral Creek Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4549 Chaparral Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4549 Chaparral Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4549 Chaparral Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4549 Chaparral Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4549 Chaparral Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 4549 Chaparral Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4549 Chaparral Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4549 Chaparral Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4549 Chaparral Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 4549 Chaparral Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4549 Chaparral Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 4549 Chaparral Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4549 Chaparral Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4549 Chaparral Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

