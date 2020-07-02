4549 Chaparral Creek Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/558018d00e ---- Inviting home located across from community park and near Crowley High and stadium. Large entry opens to kitchen living area with well planned kitchen with island, large dining and inviting living area with corner fireplace. Gas range, gas starter in fireplace with gas logs. Separate utility room with shelves for pantry and storage. Large master bedroom with lovely master bath and garden tub, separate shower. Covered patio.To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with submitted application for processing. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST! Disposal Energy Efficient Pets Allowed W & D Connection