All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4528 Calmont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4528 Calmont Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4528 Calmont Avenue

4528 Calmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4528 Calmont Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL-First month's rent FREE! Beautifully updated 4-3 in Ft. Worth. Just minutes from downtown, this charming property has spacious rooms, gorgeous hardwood floors, stunning Quartz countertops, new stainless appliances, elegant baths & so much more! The inviting entry greets you with a large 23x19 family room that opens to the bright kitchen & dining area. First floor bedroom has 'his-and-hers' closets & a lovely bath w WI mosaic glass shower. The beautiful staircase leads you to a loft & 3 additional bedrooms including the large master suite w an oversized 11x10 WI closet & a luxurious bath w pretty tile, extended sink & claw foot tub. Upgraded fixtures, outdoor deck & loads of details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4528 Calmont Avenue have any available units?
4528 Calmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4528 Calmont Avenue have?
Some of 4528 Calmont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4528 Calmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4528 Calmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4528 Calmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4528 Calmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4528 Calmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4528 Calmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 4528 Calmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4528 Calmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4528 Calmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 4528 Calmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4528 Calmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4528 Calmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4528 Calmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4528 Calmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University