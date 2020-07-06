4528 Calmont Avenue

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL-First month's rent FREE! Beautifully updated 4-3 in Ft. Worth. Just minutes from downtown, this charming property has spacious rooms, gorgeous hardwood floors, stunning Quartz countertops, new stainless appliances, elegant baths & so much more! The inviting entry greets you with a large 23x19 family room that opens to the bright kitchen & dining area. First floor bedroom has 'his-and-hers' closets & a lovely bath w WI mosaic glass shower. The beautiful staircase leads you to a loft & 3 additional bedrooms including the large master suite w an oversized 11x10 WI closet & a luxurious bath w pretty tile, extended sink & claw foot tub. Upgraded fixtures, outdoor deck & loads of details!