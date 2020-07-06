4520 Fletcher Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath Arlington Heights home that has been renovated with fresh paint inside and out, beautiful hardwood floors in bedrooms and living with tile in kitchen, dining and bathroom. Kitchen has all the amenities with newer cabinets, granite countertops and gas range. Utility room equipped with connections for full size washer and dryer. Large fenced in backyard and covered carport for one vehicle. Centrally located minutes from down town Ft Worth, Central Market, Clearfork shopping district, TCU and Trinity Trails. Pets on a case by case basis with deposit. Cats and small dogs ok, with pet deposit. No aggressive breeds.