Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4520 Fletcher Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

4520 Fletcher Avenue

4520 Fletcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4520 Fletcher Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath Arlington Heights home that has been renovated with fresh paint inside and out, beautiful hardwood floors in bedrooms and living with tile in kitchen, dining and bathroom. Kitchen has all the amenities with newer cabinets, granite countertops and gas range. Utility room equipped with connections for full size washer and dryer. Large fenced in backyard and covered carport for one vehicle. Centrally located minutes from down town Ft Worth, Central Market, Clearfork shopping district, TCU and Trinity Trails. Pets on a case by case basis with deposit. Cats and small dogs ok, with pet deposit. No aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Fletcher Avenue have any available units?
4520 Fletcher Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 Fletcher Avenue have?
Some of 4520 Fletcher Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 Fletcher Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Fletcher Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Fletcher Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4520 Fletcher Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4520 Fletcher Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4520 Fletcher Avenue offers parking.
Does 4520 Fletcher Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4520 Fletcher Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Fletcher Avenue have a pool?
No, 4520 Fletcher Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4520 Fletcher Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4520 Fletcher Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Fletcher Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4520 Fletcher Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

