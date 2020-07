Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FAUX WOOD FLRS IN DEN, HALL & DINING . ALL BEDROOMS AND GAME ROOM UP, NEWER CARPET. KITCHEN OPEN TO DEN WITH FIREPLACE. FORMAL DINING AT FRONT. GOOD SIZE BACK YARD FOR PLAY AREA. APPL. FEE $45 PER PERSON OVER THE AGE OF 18. COPY OF DRIVER'S LICENSE AND 2 PAY STUBS. INCOME 3 X RENT. PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.