4512 Riptide Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

An amazing opportunity to lease a one-story on a culde-sac. Almost a brand-new 3 bedrooms home, 2 baths and 2-Attached car garage. Luxury amenities include all wood floors throughout, granite in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, under-mount sink, ceiling fans in every bedroom, covered patio, covered porch, fireplace. Open floor plan with a charming family room and a fenced backyard. Surrounded by the most beautiful lakes! Easy access to Hwy 820, I-35 and 287 , best shopping, restaurants and wonderful schools.