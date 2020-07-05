All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4512 Riptide Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4512 Riptide Court
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:02 AM

4512 Riptide Court

4512 Riptide Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4512 Riptide Court, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
An amazing opportunity to lease a one-story on a culde-sac. Almost a brand-new 3 bedrooms home, 2 baths and 2-Attached car garage. Luxury amenities include all wood floors throughout, granite in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, under-mount sink, ceiling fans in every bedroom, covered patio, covered porch, fireplace. Open floor plan with a charming family room and a fenced backyard. Surrounded by the most beautiful lakes! Easy access to Hwy 820, I-35 and 287 , best shopping, restaurants and wonderful schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 Riptide Court have any available units?
4512 Riptide Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4512 Riptide Court have?
Some of 4512 Riptide Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 Riptide Court currently offering any rent specials?
4512 Riptide Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 Riptide Court pet-friendly?
No, 4512 Riptide Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4512 Riptide Court offer parking?
Yes, 4512 Riptide Court offers parking.
Does 4512 Riptide Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 Riptide Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 Riptide Court have a pool?
No, 4512 Riptide Court does not have a pool.
Does 4512 Riptide Court have accessible units?
No, 4512 Riptide Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 Riptide Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4512 Riptide Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University