4509 Red Robin Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Welcome home. This incredible house is located in a cul de sac! Great condition with a covered patio and nice backyard. Washer and dryer included in this 3 bedroom 2 full bath home! Enjoy a very nice open floor plan, breakfast bar and eat in dining area. Decorative lighting, stone fireplace, over sized master bedroom, walk in closet and dual sinks add to your new home. Plus, walking distance to community pool and play ground to play in at in the summer. Great location and just minutes from 35.