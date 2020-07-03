All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4504 Vista Meadows Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4504 Vista Meadows Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:57 PM

4504 Vista Meadows Drive

4504 Vista Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4504 Vista Meadows Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED RENTAL featuring freshly painted interior, new flooring, tons of natural light, and brand new kitchen appliances. This is a lovely move-in ready home with a large breakfast nook plus a formal dining room. Enjoy the wonderful fenced backyard. Generous master suite and en suite bath with a large walk-in closet, vanities, and separate tub-shower! Large mud room with separate laundry room. Plenty of space for parking with a 2-car garage. Enjoy wonderful neighborhood activities, Keller ISD schools, and only 15 minutes to downtown Ft Worth. You'll live directly across from one of two community pools! Online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Vista Meadows Drive have any available units?
4504 Vista Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 Vista Meadows Drive have?
Some of 4504 Vista Meadows Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Vista Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Vista Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Vista Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4504 Vista Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4504 Vista Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4504 Vista Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 4504 Vista Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 Vista Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Vista Meadows Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4504 Vista Meadows Drive has a pool.
Does 4504 Vista Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 4504 Vista Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Vista Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4504 Vista Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University