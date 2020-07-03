4504 Vista Meadows Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED RENTAL featuring freshly painted interior, new flooring, tons of natural light, and brand new kitchen appliances. This is a lovely move-in ready home with a large breakfast nook plus a formal dining room. Enjoy the wonderful fenced backyard. Generous master suite and en suite bath with a large walk-in closet, vanities, and separate tub-shower! Large mud room with separate laundry room. Plenty of space for parking with a 2-car garage. Enjoy wonderful neighborhood activities, Keller ISD schools, and only 15 minutes to downtown Ft Worth. You'll live directly across from one of two community pools! Online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.