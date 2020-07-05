445 Copper Ridge Road

Amenities
ELECTRICITY INCLUDED IN RENT. A beautiful well maintained cozy house with great Floorplan. Also, a build-out sunroom with a window AC...check that out for sure.....3 Bedrooms, Large living Area, Study, Kitchen with Granite Counters, plenty of Cabinets, Breakfast Area. Master Bath with separate Shower, Tub. Large Walk-in Closet. Highly desirable community includes tons of amenities like 3 Pools, Kids Spray Park, Playground, Sports area, Roller Hockey Rink, Scenic Lake, Trails. Live here to enjoy a great Texas life!! Pets need LL approval. Pet deposit is $300 per pet.