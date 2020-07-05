All apartments in Fort Worth
445 Copper Ridge Road
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:10 AM

445 Copper Ridge Road

445 Copper Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

445 Copper Ridge Road, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ELECTRICITY INCLUDED IN RENT. A beautiful well maintained cozy house with great Floorplan. Also, a build-out sunroom with a window AC...check that out for sure.....3 Bedrooms, Large living Area, Study, Kitchen with Granite Counters, plenty of Cabinets, Breakfast Area. Master Bath with separate Shower, Tub. Large Walk-in Closet. Highly desirable community includes tons of amenities like 3 Pools, Kids Spray Park, Playground, Sports area, Roller Hockey Rink, Scenic Lake, Trails. Live here to enjoy a great Texas life!! Pets need LL approval. Pet deposit is $300 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

