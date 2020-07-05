445 Copper Ridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ELECTRICITY INCLUDED IN RENT. A beautiful well maintained cozy house with great Floorplan. Also, a build-out sunroom with a window AC...check that out for sure.....3 Bedrooms, Large living Area, Study, Kitchen with Granite Counters, plenty of Cabinets, Breakfast Area. Master Bath with separate Shower, Tub. Large Walk-in Closet. Highly desirable community includes tons of amenities like 3 Pools, Kids Spray Park, Playground, Sports area, Roller Hockey Rink, Scenic Lake, Trails. Live here to enjoy a great Texas life!! Pets need LL approval. Pet deposit is $300 per pet.