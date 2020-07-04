4429 Overton Terrace Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, well appointed home in the highly desirable Tanglewood school district. This home features an inground swimming pool, heavily treed, landscaped yard with privacy. This home features a well appointed kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops and storage galore. Kitchen is open to the living room overlooking the backyard. Yard care and pool care are included. The master is it's own retreat upstairs with 2 additional bedrooms downstairs. Pets are considered on a pet by pet basis with a $1000 pet fee per pet.