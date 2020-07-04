All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4429 Overton Terrace Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4429 Overton Terrace Court
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:38 PM

4429 Overton Terrace Court

4429 Overton Terrace Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4429 Overton Terrace Court, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Tanglewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, well appointed home in the highly desirable Tanglewood school district. This home features an inground swimming pool, heavily treed, landscaped yard with privacy. This home features a well appointed kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops and storage galore. Kitchen is open to the living room overlooking the backyard. Yard care and pool care are included. The master is it's own retreat upstairs with 2 additional bedrooms downstairs. Pets are considered on a pet by pet basis with a $1000 pet fee per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
fee: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4429 Overton Terrace Court have any available units?
4429 Overton Terrace Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4429 Overton Terrace Court have?
Some of 4429 Overton Terrace Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4429 Overton Terrace Court currently offering any rent specials?
4429 Overton Terrace Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 Overton Terrace Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4429 Overton Terrace Court is pet friendly.
Does 4429 Overton Terrace Court offer parking?
Yes, 4429 Overton Terrace Court offers parking.
Does 4429 Overton Terrace Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4429 Overton Terrace Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 Overton Terrace Court have a pool?
Yes, 4429 Overton Terrace Court has a pool.
Does 4429 Overton Terrace Court have accessible units?
No, 4429 Overton Terrace Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 Overton Terrace Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4429 Overton Terrace Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
fee: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University