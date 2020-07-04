4429 OVERTON TERRACE

Amenities

Elegant Home in Overton - Beautiful, well appointed home in the highly desirable Tanglewood school district. This home features an inground swimming pool, heavily treed, landscaped yard with privacy. This home features a well appointed kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops and storage galore. Kitchen is open to the living room overlooking the backyard. Yard care and pool care are included. The master is it's own retreat upstairs with 2 additional bedrooms downstairs. Pets are considered on a pet by bet basis with a $1000 pet fee per pet.



