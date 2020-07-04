All apartments in Fort Worth
4429 OVERTON TERRACE
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:51 AM

4429 OVERTON TERRACE

4429 Overton Terrace Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4429 Overton Terrace Ct, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Tanglewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Elegant Home in Overton - Beautiful, well appointed home in the highly desirable Tanglewood school district. This home features an inground swimming pool, heavily treed, landscaped yard with privacy. This home features a well appointed kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops and storage galore. Kitchen is open to the living room overlooking the backyard. Yard care and pool care are included. The master is it's own retreat upstairs with 2 additional bedrooms downstairs. Pets are considered on a pet by bet basis with a $1000 pet fee per pet.

(RLNE3650651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4429 OVERTON TERRACE have any available units?
4429 OVERTON TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4429 OVERTON TERRACE have?
Some of 4429 OVERTON TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4429 OVERTON TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
4429 OVERTON TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 OVERTON TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4429 OVERTON TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 4429 OVERTON TERRACE offer parking?
No, 4429 OVERTON TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 4429 OVERTON TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4429 OVERTON TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 OVERTON TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 4429 OVERTON TERRACE has a pool.
Does 4429 OVERTON TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 4429 OVERTON TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 OVERTON TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4429 OVERTON TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.

