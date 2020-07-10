All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:38 AM

4422 Pershing Ave

4422 Pershing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4422 Pershing Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Charming Bungalow in Arlington Heights- 2 bed, 1 bath- 76107 - Gorgeous two bedroom, one bath home is now available for lease. Original hardwood floors, updated bathroom with built in cabinets. Bedrooms have good storage space for all of your needs. Fenced in backyard for your furry friends. Non-functioning garage is perfect for storage. Two car carport keeps your vehicle safe. In the heart of the cultural district with shops and restaurants nearby. Easy access to everything.

(RLNE5761685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 Pershing Ave have any available units?
4422 Pershing Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4422 Pershing Ave have?
Some of 4422 Pershing Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4422 Pershing Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4422 Pershing Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 Pershing Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4422 Pershing Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4422 Pershing Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4422 Pershing Ave offers parking.
Does 4422 Pershing Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4422 Pershing Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 Pershing Ave have a pool?
No, 4422 Pershing Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4422 Pershing Ave have accessible units?
No, 4422 Pershing Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 Pershing Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4422 Pershing Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

