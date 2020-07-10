4422 Pershing Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Charming Bungalow in Arlington Heights- 2 bed, 1 bath- 76107 - Gorgeous two bedroom, one bath home is now available for lease. Original hardwood floors, updated bathroom with built in cabinets. Bedrooms have good storage space for all of your needs. Fenced in backyard for your furry friends. Non-functioning garage is perfect for storage. Two car carport keeps your vehicle safe. In the heart of the cultural district with shops and restaurants nearby. Easy access to everything.



(RLNE5761685)