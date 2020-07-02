All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 9 2019 at 7:47 AM

4401 Yellowleaf Drive

4401 Yellowleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4401 Yellowleaf Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Meadows of Candleridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Executive home on gorgeous large corner lot. Covered porch. Elegant formal dining room. Charming breakfast room. Cooks delight kitchen with BRAND NEW GRANITE Countertops. BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances. Double Oven. Builtin microwave and electric cooktop. Upgraded cabinets and fixtures. Luxurious master suite with his and hers closets, dual sinks, and garden tub. Stunning living area with vaulted ceilings and brick wood burning fireplace. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living areas. Large covered patio overlooks large lush backyard with some trees. This home is close to Hulen mall, restaurants and schools. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 Yellowleaf Drive have any available units?
4401 Yellowleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4401 Yellowleaf Drive have?
Some of 4401 Yellowleaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 Yellowleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4401 Yellowleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 Yellowleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4401 Yellowleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4401 Yellowleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4401 Yellowleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 4401 Yellowleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4401 Yellowleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 Yellowleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 4401 Yellowleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4401 Yellowleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 4401 Yellowleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 Yellowleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4401 Yellowleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

