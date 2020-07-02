4401 Yellowleaf Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Beautiful Executive home on gorgeous large corner lot. Covered porch. Elegant formal dining room. Charming breakfast room. Cooks delight kitchen with BRAND NEW GRANITE Countertops. BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances. Double Oven. Builtin microwave and electric cooktop. Upgraded cabinets and fixtures. Luxurious master suite with his and hers closets, dual sinks, and garden tub. Stunning living area with vaulted ceilings and brick wood burning fireplace. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living areas. Large covered patio overlooks large lush backyard with some trees. This home is close to Hulen mall, restaurants and schools. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!