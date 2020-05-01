4334 Segura Ct N

Amenities

3 beds/ 2.0baths Home ready for rent - Property Id: 186064



Updated spacious duplex. Unit has french doors to back porch and privacy fencing. Remodeled early 2016 with bright kitchen and breakfast bar; hardwood and tile floors; new windows; tiled master bath with step-down shower; gas fireplace; full two car garage. No pets. Owner pays for water, trash, and yard care. Tenant needs washer/dryer and fridge. One minute from SW Loop 820 near Hulen. landlord pays for water, sewer/trash, yard work; Tenant pays for electric, gas, and any telephone/TV/Internet

