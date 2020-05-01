All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4334 Segura Ct N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4334 Segura Ct N
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:40 PM

4334 Segura Ct N

4334 Segura Court North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Overton South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4334 Segura Court North, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3 beds/ 2.0baths Home ready for rent - Property Id: 186064

Updated spacious duplex. Unit has french doors to back porch and privacy fencing. Remodeled early 2016 with bright kitchen and breakfast bar; hardwood and tile floors; new windows; tiled master bath with step-down shower; gas fireplace; full two car garage. No pets. Owner pays for water, trash, and yard care. Tenant needs washer/dryer and fridge. One minute from SW Loop 820 near Hulen. landlord pays for water, sewer/trash, yard work; Tenant pays for electric, gas, and any telephone/TV/Internet
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186064
Property Id 186064

(RLNE5384033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4334 Segura Ct N have any available units?
4334 Segura Ct N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4334 Segura Ct N have?
Some of 4334 Segura Ct N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4334 Segura Ct N currently offering any rent specials?
4334 Segura Ct N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4334 Segura Ct N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4334 Segura Ct N is pet friendly.
Does 4334 Segura Ct N offer parking?
Yes, 4334 Segura Ct N offers parking.
Does 4334 Segura Ct N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4334 Segura Ct N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4334 Segura Ct N have a pool?
No, 4334 Segura Ct N does not have a pool.
Does 4334 Segura Ct N have accessible units?
No, 4334 Segura Ct N does not have accessible units.
Does 4334 Segura Ct N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4334 Segura Ct N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University