Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This darling updated duplex in the heart of Southwest Fort Worth won't last long. From the wood laminate floors to amazing kitchen finish out it is hard to even believe this is a rental. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a full sized garage. Living room boasts a wood burning fireplace making it ultra cozy! Schedule your showing today!