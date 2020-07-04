4320 Whitfield Avenue

Amenities

Completely remodeled and updated home, near TCU and zoned for Fort Worth’s highest-rated Tanglewood Elementary. The house features an open-concept kitchen, dining and living area. Large windows overlooking manicured lawns provide lots of natural light. Premium upgrades include granite countertops, stainless appliances, all new cabinetry, large master bath with walk-in shower, and lots of storage. Enjoy entertaining in this beautifully appointed home or outside on your covered patio or fire pit conversation area. Situated in the well-maintained Westcliff neighborhood with mature trees and landscaping. New roof in 2017. Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required.