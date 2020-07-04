All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 14 2019 at 3:36 AM

4320 Whitfield Avenue

4320 Whitfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4320 Whitfield Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Foster Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely remodeled and updated home, near TCU and zoned for Fort Worth’s highest-rated Tanglewood Elementary. The house features an open-concept kitchen, dining and living area. Large windows overlooking manicured lawns provide lots of natural light. Premium upgrades include granite countertops, stainless appliances, all new cabinetry, large master bath with walk-in shower, and lots of storage. Enjoy entertaining in this beautifully appointed home or outside on your covered patio or fire pit conversation area. Situated in the well-maintained Westcliff neighborhood with mature trees and landscaping. New roof in 2017. Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Whitfield Avenue have any available units?
4320 Whitfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4320 Whitfield Avenue have?
Some of 4320 Whitfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 Whitfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Whitfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Whitfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4320 Whitfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4320 Whitfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 4320 Whitfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4320 Whitfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4320 Whitfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Whitfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 4320 Whitfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4320 Whitfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4320 Whitfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Whitfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4320 Whitfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.

