Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Well maintained 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in SW Fort Worth offers plenty of room for everyone. Master suite offers separate garden tub and shower and double sinks. Secondary bath has double sinks as well. Brick fireplace, ceiling fans and 2 inch blinds. Nice fully fenced backyard with covered patio. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE READY FOR SHOWINGS IN MARCH AFTER MAKE READY WORK IS COMPLETE. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL ALL WORK IS DONE AND HOME IS MOVE IN READY.