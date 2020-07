Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Country living at its best with a million dollar touch. Covered front and rear porches perfect for your favorite rocking chair. Wood flooring, upgraded carpet and ceramic tile throughout. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, custom backsplashes, custom wainscoating, no expense spared on this one of a kind home. Stone fireplace, glazed kitchen cabinets, high end paint, security system w cameras. This one is a must see!