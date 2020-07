Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage refrigerator

Arlington Heights Home very popular cultural district won't last long. Close to school, shopping, downtown and museums.Granite in the kitchen and bath, beautiful hardwood floors. All Appliances including washer and dryer. Fenced backyard with deck and stone patio area. One car detached garage. Then upstairs is finished out as a cozy 3 rd bedroom or creative space.

Must see!