4300 Dulles Dr. #13205

Centreport Lake Apartments - Counterpart Lake is located 3 minutes from DFW airport and 20 minutes from Love Field Airport. These apartments are right in the center of the metroplex!! The neighborhood is pretty quiet as far as people are concerned. However, you will here airplanes flying but you get used to it after a few days. The features in the apartment are very nice, stainless steel appliances, garden tub, spacious closet, and a large kitchen island. Rent for the month of October will be paid so a payment won't be due until November 1st.



(RLNE4530385)