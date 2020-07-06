424 Mariscal Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home on corner lot in Bar C Ranch and in Eagle MT-Saginaw ISD! One story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a study or could be a 4th bedroom, with new sliding barn doors! The home has an open floor plan that flows from the kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, crown molding, decorative backsplash, large living area with tray ceiling and a stone-wood burning fireplace. Master suite has a double vanity with a large soaking tub, spacious master closet and is separate from large additional bedrooms. The home also features a community pool, covered front and back porch.