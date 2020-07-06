All apartments in Fort Worth
424 Mariscal Place
Last updated September 20 2019 at 2:33 PM

424 Mariscal Place

424 Mariscal Pl · No Longer Available
Location

424 Mariscal Pl, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home on corner lot in Bar C Ranch and in Eagle MT-Saginaw ISD! One story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a study or could be a 4th bedroom, with new sliding barn doors! The home has an open floor plan that flows from the kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, crown molding, decorative backsplash, large living area with tray ceiling and a stone-wood burning fireplace. Master suite has a double vanity with a large soaking tub, spacious master closet and is separate from large additional bedrooms. The home also features a community pool, covered front and back porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Mariscal Place have any available units?
424 Mariscal Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 Mariscal Place have?
Some of 424 Mariscal Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Mariscal Place currently offering any rent specials?
424 Mariscal Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Mariscal Place pet-friendly?
No, 424 Mariscal Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 424 Mariscal Place offer parking?
Yes, 424 Mariscal Place offers parking.
Does 424 Mariscal Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Mariscal Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Mariscal Place have a pool?
Yes, 424 Mariscal Place has a pool.
Does 424 Mariscal Place have accessible units?
No, 424 Mariscal Place does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Mariscal Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Mariscal Place does not have units with dishwashers.

