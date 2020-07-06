4237 Alamo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

2 bedroom 2 bath home with a study on a CORNER LOT with a tree lined shaded backyard and a covered porch. This 1946 home boasts real hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, a separate laundry room, granite counter tops with glass backsplash and it still contains the charm of 1946 home.



This home is located in Alamo Heights. This is a friendly neighborhood where kids still knock on neighbors doors to Trick or Treat, there are neighborhood potlucks, and neighbors still call when they notice something unusual. It is only blocks away from Arlington Heights High School, Central Market, Trader's Joe's, etc. Must be able to move in within 30 days.

