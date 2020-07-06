All apartments in Fort Worth
4237 Alamo Avenue

4237 Alamo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4237 Alamo Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 bedroom 2 bath home with a study on a CORNER LOT with a tree lined shaded backyard and a covered porch. This 1946 home boasts real hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, a separate laundry room, granite counter tops with glass backsplash and it still contains the charm of 1946 home.

This home is located in Alamo Heights. This is a friendly neighborhood where kids still knock on neighbors doors to Trick or Treat, there are neighborhood potlucks, and neighbors still call when they notice something unusual. It is only blocks away from Arlington Heights High School, Central Market, Trader's Joe's, etc. Must be able to move in within 30 days.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4237 Alamo Avenue have any available units?
4237 Alamo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4237 Alamo Avenue have?
Some of 4237 Alamo Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4237 Alamo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4237 Alamo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4237 Alamo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4237 Alamo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4237 Alamo Avenue offer parking?
No, 4237 Alamo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4237 Alamo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4237 Alamo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4237 Alamo Avenue have a pool?
No, 4237 Alamo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4237 Alamo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4237 Alamo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4237 Alamo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4237 Alamo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
