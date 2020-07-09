All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:31 PM

4220 Sweetgum Way

4220 Sweetgum Way · No Longer Available
Location

4220 Sweetgum Way, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Far Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3-2-2 in Ft Worth! This property boasts lovely hardwood flooring, spacious rooms, walk-in closets, two great family rooms, classic woodburning fireplace, separate dining area and is light and bright throughout! Large 25x10 kitchen has picture windows, breakfast bar, butlers pantry & extra cabinetry for all your storage needs. Huge 17x13 master has a private bath, nice secondary bedrooms, high ceilings, decorative beams, French doors, neutral colors and more in a great location near parks, Benbrook Lake and Mira Vista Golf Club! Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 Sweetgum Way have any available units?
4220 Sweetgum Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 Sweetgum Way have?
Some of 4220 Sweetgum Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 Sweetgum Way currently offering any rent specials?
4220 Sweetgum Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 Sweetgum Way pet-friendly?
No, 4220 Sweetgum Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4220 Sweetgum Way offer parking?
Yes, 4220 Sweetgum Way offers parking.
Does 4220 Sweetgum Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 Sweetgum Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 Sweetgum Way have a pool?
No, 4220 Sweetgum Way does not have a pool.
Does 4220 Sweetgum Way have accessible units?
No, 4220 Sweetgum Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 Sweetgum Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4220 Sweetgum Way has units with dishwashers.

