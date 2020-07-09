4220 Sweetgum Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3-2-2 in Ft Worth! This property boasts lovely hardwood flooring, spacious rooms, walk-in closets, two great family rooms, classic woodburning fireplace, separate dining area and is light and bright throughout! Large 25x10 kitchen has picture windows, breakfast bar, butlers pantry & extra cabinetry for all your storage needs. Huge 17x13 master has a private bath, nice secondary bedrooms, high ceilings, decorative beams, French doors, neutral colors and more in a great location near parks, Benbrook Lake and Mira Vista Golf Club! Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.