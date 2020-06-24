All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4216 Donnelly Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4216 Donnelly Ave
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:08 AM

4216 Donnelly Ave

4216 Donnelly Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4216 Donnelly Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Beautiful and updated Alamo Heights home - Property Id: 142406

Must see!! Beautiful updated home in desired Alamo Heights! Walk-able to Central Market, shopping and great restaurants. Mere minutes from Cultural District, West 7th, Clearfork, TCU and hospital district. Form and function throughout... Granite and stainless kitchen features. Charming hardwoods. Large master retreat complete with entirely renovated/modern bath and walk-in closet. Vaulted ceiling living room. Storage galore - large entry closet, oversize utility room (desk, floor to ceiling cabinets, and laundry), attic, and outdoor storage shed. A backyard made to entertain with over 400 sq ft of covered patio space and additional crushed granite open patio space with built in stone fire pit... Get your marshmallows ready! Pets allowed but subject to additional security deposit. Applicants must meet all qualification standards to be considered for tenancy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142406p
Property Id 142406

(RLNE5062352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 Donnelly Ave have any available units?
4216 Donnelly Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4216 Donnelly Ave have?
Some of 4216 Donnelly Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 Donnelly Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4216 Donnelly Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 Donnelly Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4216 Donnelly Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4216 Donnelly Ave offer parking?
No, 4216 Donnelly Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4216 Donnelly Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4216 Donnelly Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 Donnelly Ave have a pool?
No, 4216 Donnelly Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4216 Donnelly Ave have accessible units?
No, 4216 Donnelly Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 Donnelly Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4216 Donnelly Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University