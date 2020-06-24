4216 Donnelly Ave

Amenities

Available 09/01/19 Beautiful and updated Alamo Heights home



Must see!! Beautiful updated home in desired Alamo Heights! Walk-able to Central Market, shopping and great restaurants. Mere minutes from Cultural District, West 7th, Clearfork, TCU and hospital district. Form and function throughout... Granite and stainless kitchen features. Charming hardwoods. Large master retreat complete with entirely renovated/modern bath and walk-in closet. Vaulted ceiling living room. Storage galore - large entry closet, oversize utility room (desk, floor to ceiling cabinets, and laundry), attic, and outdoor storage shed. A backyard made to entertain with over 400 sq ft of covered patio space and additional crushed granite open patio space with built in stone fire pit... Get your marshmallows ready! Pets allowed but subject to additional security deposit. Applicants must meet all qualification standards to be considered for tenancy.

