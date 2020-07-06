All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:20 PM

421 Haddington Street

421 Haddington Street · No Longer Available
Location

421 Haddington Street, Fort Worth, TX 76036
Coventry

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home built less than 5 years ago. Granite countertops and tiled flooring and matching appliances in kitchen. Split Bedrooms and large Family room. Carpets are professionally washed. Exterior offers a Covered Patio and a Storage Building. Close to shopping and entertainment. Easy access to highway I35W. You will have direct relationship with one Great Landlord; he repairs reported problems quickly. Don't miss this opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Haddington Street have any available units?
421 Haddington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 Haddington Street have?
Some of 421 Haddington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Haddington Street currently offering any rent specials?
421 Haddington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Haddington Street pet-friendly?
No, 421 Haddington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 421 Haddington Street offer parking?
No, 421 Haddington Street does not offer parking.
Does 421 Haddington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Haddington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Haddington Street have a pool?
No, 421 Haddington Street does not have a pool.
Does 421 Haddington Street have accessible units?
No, 421 Haddington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Haddington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Haddington Street has units with dishwashers.

