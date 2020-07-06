421 Haddington Street, Fort Worth, TX 76036 Coventry
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home built less than 5 years ago. Granite countertops and tiled flooring and matching appliances in kitchen. Split Bedrooms and large Family room. Carpets are professionally washed. Exterior offers a Covered Patio and a Storage Building. Close to shopping and entertainment. Easy access to highway I35W. You will have direct relationship with one Great Landlord; he repairs reported problems quickly. Don't miss this opportunity.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 421 Haddington Street have any available units?
421 Haddington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 Haddington Street have?
Some of 421 Haddington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Haddington Street currently offering any rent specials?
421 Haddington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.