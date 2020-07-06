421 Haddington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home built less than 5 years ago. Granite countertops and tiled flooring and matching appliances in kitchen. Split Bedrooms and large Family room. Carpets are professionally washed. Exterior offers a Covered Patio and a Storage Building. Close to shopping and entertainment. Easy access to highway I35W. You will have direct relationship with one Great Landlord; he repairs reported problems quickly. Don't miss this opportunity.