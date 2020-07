Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculately cared for home in Keller ISD. Great split floor plan on a highly desired culda-sac. Covered patio and the right size backyard. The exterior is well landscaped with a sprinkler system, covered patio,10x10 Storage building and lush Saint Augustine. Inside there are some vaulted ceilings, SS appliances,granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. All bedrooms offer walk in closets. Perfect fit for a growing family.