4161 Coral Springs Court
Last updated March 31 2019 at 4:56 AM

4161 Coral Springs Court

4161 N Coral Springs Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4161 N Coral Springs Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Springs Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Like new... beautifully light and bright remodel with lots of upgrades. 2 stories; 4 Bedrooms; 2 baths; and a 2 car garage. Lots of natural lighting. Wood burning fireplace. All new paint, flooring, kitchen granite, and stainless steele appliances. Large 20 x 10 Open Patio. Big Master bedroom. Master bath with garden tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. Ceiling fans throughout. Buyer to verify accuracy of all schools and measurements. Applicants must use Owners Application, which will be emailed upon request. Photos are not current.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4161 Coral Springs Court have any available units?
4161 Coral Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4161 Coral Springs Court have?
Some of 4161 Coral Springs Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4161 Coral Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
4161 Coral Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4161 Coral Springs Court pet-friendly?
No, 4161 Coral Springs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4161 Coral Springs Court offer parking?
Yes, 4161 Coral Springs Court offers parking.
Does 4161 Coral Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4161 Coral Springs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4161 Coral Springs Court have a pool?
No, 4161 Coral Springs Court does not have a pool.
Does 4161 Coral Springs Court have accessible units?
No, 4161 Coral Springs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4161 Coral Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4161 Coral Springs Court has units with dishwashers.

