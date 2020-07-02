4160 Coral Springs Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Like new... beautifully light and bright remodel with lots of upgrades. 2 stories; 4 Bedrooms; 2 baths; and a 2 car garage. Lots of natural lighting. Wood burning fireplace. All new paint, flooring, kitchen granite, and stainless steele appliances. Large 20 x 10 Open Patio. Big Master bedroom. Master bath with garden tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. Ceiling fans throughout. Buyer to verify accuracy of all schools and measurements.



Applicants must use Owners Application, which will be emailed upon request.