4133 El Campo Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3 Bed, 2 Bath in Heart of Arlington Heights- 76107 - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath Tudor in Arlington Heights that is ready for new tenants. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout home. Large living room and dining room. One bedroom has a private bathroom. Landscaped backyard with additional storage space attached to the 2 car garage. Home includes many built ins, multiple closets and a separate utility room. Located near Camp Bowie, the Cultural District, Dickeys Arena, restaurants and more, you will never get bored living here.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5329602)