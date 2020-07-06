All apartments in Fort Worth
4133 El Campo Ave

4133 El Campo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4133 El Campo Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed, 2 Bath in Heart of Arlington Heights- 76107 - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath Tudor in Arlington Heights that is ready for new tenants. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout home. Large living room and dining room. One bedroom has a private bathroom. Landscaped backyard with additional storage space attached to the 2 car garage. Home includes many built ins, multiple closets and a separate utility room. Located near Camp Bowie, the Cultural District, Dickeys Arena, restaurants and more, you will never get bored living here.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5329602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4133 El Campo Ave have any available units?
4133 El Campo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4133 El Campo Ave have?
Some of 4133 El Campo Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4133 El Campo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4133 El Campo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4133 El Campo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4133 El Campo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4133 El Campo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4133 El Campo Ave offers parking.
Does 4133 El Campo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4133 El Campo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4133 El Campo Ave have a pool?
No, 4133 El Campo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4133 El Campo Ave have accessible units?
No, 4133 El Campo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4133 El Campo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4133 El Campo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

