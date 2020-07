Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful brick home on a corner lot with big trees and nice landscape. Large living room with beautiful fireplace with lots of interior updates including tile and carpet. Ceiling fans throughout the home for energy effientcy.

The kitchen has smooth cooktop stove, microwave, dishwasher, tile backsplash and pantry. Backyard has a covered patio with privacy fenced yard with big shade trees.