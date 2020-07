Amenities

granite counters pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! - Ready for move in and priced to lease fast. 2 bedroom 1 bath. starter home, with lost of space. No central ac and heat but has window units which helps keep the electric bill lower than normal, new tile throughout, granite counter tops and a chain link fence.

come check it out. This will not last long.



(RLNE5716672)