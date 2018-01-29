All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4124 Capstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4124 Capstone Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:00 AM

4124 Capstone Drive

4124 Capstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4124 Capstone Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful single-story home with 3 Bedroom + Study, 2 baths, +Kids game suite, and formal dining room. House is located in a very quiet, family-oriented neighborhood, and offer a super floor plan with split bedrooms. Master on-suite features split shower, spacious Kitchen with Oversize Island. Beautiful cover large back patio surrounded by trees is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. House comes with updated modern Stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, which will Stay with the house. House is conveniently located in the award winning Keller ISD, which is Closed to Major Highway, Neighborhood pool, Very low maintenance yard, and Community Playground. Have brand new floor installed in common areas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Capstone Drive have any available units?
4124 Capstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4124 Capstone Drive have?
Some of 4124 Capstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Capstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Capstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Capstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4124 Capstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4124 Capstone Drive offer parking?
No, 4124 Capstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4124 Capstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 Capstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Capstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4124 Capstone Drive has a pool.
Does 4124 Capstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 4124 Capstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Capstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4124 Capstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University