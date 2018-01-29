4124 Capstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

Beautiful single-story home with 3 Bedroom + Study, 2 baths, +Kids game suite, and formal dining room. House is located in a very quiet, family-oriented neighborhood, and offer a super floor plan with split bedrooms. Master on-suite features split shower, spacious Kitchen with Oversize Island. Beautiful cover large back patio surrounded by trees is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. House comes with updated modern Stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, which will Stay with the house. House is conveniently located in the award winning Keller ISD, which is Closed to Major Highway, Neighborhood pool, Very low maintenance yard, and Community Playground. Have brand new floor installed in common areas