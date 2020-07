Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent Keller Schools, Home features a fresh modern look and new interior paint! Electric fireplace in the living room, perfect for cozy evenings. The kitchen is open to the living area and features upgraded lighting, cabinets with an antique finish, and a breakfast nook. Large master bedroom boasts a HUGE walk-in closet, dual vanity, and large separate tub and shower. A private and fenced-in backyard