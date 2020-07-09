4028 Sprucebark Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

This 3-car garage home sits on a corner lot with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. All new interior paint! High ceiling. Ceiling fans. Open kitchen to the family and extended concrete patio. The kitchen has granite countertops, updated SS appliances, commercial grade vent outside. Perfect for family fun and entertaining. Plus a clubhouse, community pool, park with walking trails and ponds. Rate is good for Early June or earlier move in! Requires credit above 600s, good rental history, pass rent-income ratio, and clear criminal background. No voucher.