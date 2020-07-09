All apartments in Fort Worth
4028 Sprucebark Drive

4028 Sprucebark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4028 Sprucebark Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This 3-car garage home sits on a corner lot with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. All new interior paint! High ceiling. Ceiling fans. Open kitchen to the family and extended concrete patio. The kitchen has granite countertops, updated SS appliances, commercial grade vent outside. Perfect for family fun and entertaining. Plus a clubhouse, community pool, park with walking trails and ponds. Rate is good for Early June or earlier move in! Requires credit above 600s, good rental history, pass rent-income ratio, and clear criminal background. No voucher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4028 Sprucebark Drive have any available units?
4028 Sprucebark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4028 Sprucebark Drive have?
Some of 4028 Sprucebark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4028 Sprucebark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4028 Sprucebark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4028 Sprucebark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4028 Sprucebark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4028 Sprucebark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4028 Sprucebark Drive offers parking.
Does 4028 Sprucebark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4028 Sprucebark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4028 Sprucebark Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4028 Sprucebark Drive has a pool.
Does 4028 Sprucebark Drive have accessible units?
No, 4028 Sprucebark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4028 Sprucebark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4028 Sprucebark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

