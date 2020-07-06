All apartments in Fort Worth
4020 Valentine Street

4020 Valentine Street · No Longer Available
Location

4020 Valentine Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Cute!! Totally Rehabbed Home in great location, minutes from Downtown Fort Worth, 7th st, Museum District, Hospital District, and Clearfork. Home has been updated from plumbing to electrical, New exterior and interior paint. New tile floors in all wet areas, and laminate wood floors throughout home. Kitchen features new granite countertops with, New stainless steel appliances including Refrigerator. Prior to move in there will be a privacy fence, and stove installed. $40 application fee for everyone over 18 years of age. Wont Last Long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Valentine Street have any available units?
4020 Valentine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 Valentine Street have?
Some of 4020 Valentine Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 Valentine Street currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Valentine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Valentine Street pet-friendly?
No, 4020 Valentine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4020 Valentine Street offer parking?
Yes, 4020 Valentine Street offers parking.
Does 4020 Valentine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 Valentine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Valentine Street have a pool?
No, 4020 Valentine Street does not have a pool.
Does 4020 Valentine Street have accessible units?
No, 4020 Valentine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Valentine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4020 Valentine Street has units with dishwashers.

