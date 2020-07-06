4020 Valentine Street

Amenities

Cute!! Totally Rehabbed Home in great location, minutes from Downtown Fort Worth, 7th st, Museum District, Hospital District, and Clearfork. Home has been updated from plumbing to electrical, New exterior and interior paint. New tile floors in all wet areas, and laminate wood floors throughout home. Kitchen features new granite countertops with, New stainless steel appliances including Refrigerator. Prior to move in there will be a privacy fence, and stove installed. $40 application fee for everyone over 18 years of age. Wont Last Long!!!