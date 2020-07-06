All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:21 AM

4017 Valentine Street

4017 Valentine Street · No Longer Available
Location

4017 Valentine Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful house in a great location with quick access to Chisolm Trail Pkwy and Hwy 30. Less than 10 minutes from downtown and TCU. Also 12 minutes from Naval Air Station JRB. This 2BR 1BA 1 office allows for cozy entertaining and comes with upgraded beautiful granite countertops, decorative lighting, decorative molding, and more. Formerly 3 bedroom house but the closet area of one of the bedrooms were used to make the bathroom bigger. It has a large storage unit on the back yard for extra storage and a large porche great to enjoy your evenings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4017 Valentine Street have any available units?
4017 Valentine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4017 Valentine Street have?
Some of 4017 Valentine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4017 Valentine Street currently offering any rent specials?
4017 Valentine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4017 Valentine Street pet-friendly?
No, 4017 Valentine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4017 Valentine Street offer parking?
Yes, 4017 Valentine Street offers parking.
Does 4017 Valentine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4017 Valentine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4017 Valentine Street have a pool?
No, 4017 Valentine Street does not have a pool.
Does 4017 Valentine Street have accessible units?
No, 4017 Valentine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4017 Valentine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4017 Valentine Street does not have units with dishwashers.

