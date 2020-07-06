4017 Valentine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful house in a great location with quick access to Chisolm Trail Pkwy and Hwy 30. Less than 10 minutes from downtown and TCU. Also 12 minutes from Naval Air Station JRB. This 2BR 1BA 1 office allows for cozy entertaining and comes with upgraded beautiful granite countertops, decorative lighting, decorative molding, and more. Formerly 3 bedroom house but the closet area of one of the bedrooms were used to make the bathroom bigger. It has a large storage unit on the back yard for extra storage and a large porche great to enjoy your evenings.