3936 Diamond Ridge Drive

Property available 3/15/19. Fantastic 3-2-2 in Fort Worth, Keller ISD! Fabulous neighborhood, open layout, walk-in closets, gorgeous vinyl plank flooring and so much more! Two spacious living rooms, two dining areas, high ceilings, curved walls and archways, lovely gas fireplace and great architecture throughout! Open kitchen has wrap around breakfast bar, island and gas stove. Spacious 17x13 master suite has a beautiful private bath with garden tub and separate shower. Nice secondaries, neutral colors, covered patio, located near schools, shopping, restaurants in desirable area of N Fort Worth! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. You will need to read our LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.