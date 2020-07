Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sun filled Sunset Heights 3 Bed! - Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Sunset Heights, minutes away from Central Market! You will adore the spacious living and dinning area that boasts beautiful hardwood floors that carry on through to the hall and bedrooms. All the appliances are here, so there's need to worry about buying those when you make the move here. The large fenced in backyard with lots of shade and room for grilling out will be a huge hit.



(RLNE5034484)