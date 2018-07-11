3813 Harley Avenue - 1

Amenities
Well suited to families and young professionals. Harley is an easy walk to museums and venues. In an established neighborhood, morning walks and up-and-coming bistros capture the excitement of urban living, against the backdrop of mature trees and birdsong. A unique space built in 2017 with all the amenities and a relaxing ambiance. (Short walk to museums, Will Rogers, and Restaurants. And just minutes from W. 7th, downtown, the Fort Worth Zoo, and TCU.)
All appliances Included (Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven/Range)
**Furniture Pictured not included**