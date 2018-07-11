All apartments in Fort Worth
3813 Harley Avenue - 1

3813 Harley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3813 Harley Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Well suited to families and young professionals. Harley is an easy walk to museums and venues. In an established neighborhood, morning walks and up-and-coming bistros capture the excitement of urban living, against the backdrop of mature trees and birdsong. A unique space built in 2017 with all the amenities and a relaxing ambiance. (Short walk to museums, Will Rogers, and Restaurants. And just minutes from W. 7th, downtown, the Fort Worth Zoo, and TCU.)

All appliances Included (Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven/Range)

**Furniture Pictured not included**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Harley Avenue - 1 have any available units?
3813 Harley Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 Harley Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 3813 Harley Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 Harley Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Harley Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Harley Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3813 Harley Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3813 Harley Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3813 Harley Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 3813 Harley Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3813 Harley Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Harley Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 3813 Harley Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3813 Harley Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3813 Harley Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Harley Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3813 Harley Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.

